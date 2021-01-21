Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $192.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

