Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

