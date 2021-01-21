Callahan Advisors LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

