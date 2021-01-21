Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,574,000 after buying an additional 431,169 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $592,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

