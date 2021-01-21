Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,443,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BMY opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

