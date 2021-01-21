Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

DHR stock opened at $237.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.30 and its 200-day moving average is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.