Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

D stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,579.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

