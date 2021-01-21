Callahan Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,648 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

BHP opened at $72.65 on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

