Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,660.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $267,869. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.