Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 3,391 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corteva by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

Corteva stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

