Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 4,397 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

