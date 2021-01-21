Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

