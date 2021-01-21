Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $192.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

