Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,661,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $237.05 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

