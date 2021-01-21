Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

