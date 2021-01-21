Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 5,247 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $267,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

