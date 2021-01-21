Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 570,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,003 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 156,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 104,383 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

