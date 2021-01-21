Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 18% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $93,267.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.47 or 0.03716411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 127.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

