Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report sales of $257.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $196.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $993.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.50.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

