Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPE. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 129,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $542.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

