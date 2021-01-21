Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 4,218,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,440,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several analysts have commented on CPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

