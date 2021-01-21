Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $34.95. 2,024,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,492,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 207.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 179.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

