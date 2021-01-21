Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post $43.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $43.20 million. Camtek reported sales of $33.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $148.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.33 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

