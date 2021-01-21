Canaccord Genuity Boosts NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target to $5.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. 816,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,125. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.15. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

