Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.66. 2,493,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,837,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut Canada Goose to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

