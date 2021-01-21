Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.73

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.73 and traded as high as $51.52. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 285,156 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

