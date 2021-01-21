Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.30. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 310,883,652 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL.L) (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Velo Energy Inc and changed its name to Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited in July 2010.

