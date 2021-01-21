Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.84

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $30.44. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 146,779 shares traded.

CWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.84.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74. Insiders have acquired 8,210 shares of company stock valued at $214,175 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

