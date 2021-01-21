Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $4.74. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 5,232 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

