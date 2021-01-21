Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.63

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and traded as high as $18.16. Canfor shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 2,398 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

