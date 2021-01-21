Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.46. 284,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 425,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.