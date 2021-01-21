Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CMI stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.05. 5,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.