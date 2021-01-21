Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.05. 5,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.66. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

