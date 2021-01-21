Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,130 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. 7,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.