Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,349 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,006 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 770,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 152,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter.

IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,329. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

