Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,720 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

