Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

