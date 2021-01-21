Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,827. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

