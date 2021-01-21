Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 458,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 146,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,336. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.