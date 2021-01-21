Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,686. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

