Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN remained flat at $$30.65 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,618. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

