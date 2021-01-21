Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NYSE MO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 82,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

