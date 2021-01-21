Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $51.61 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,039 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $51,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,398,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 692,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

