Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,699. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

