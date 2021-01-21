Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 197.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $50,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,225 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 571,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 140,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX remained flat at $$55.69 on Thursday. 7,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,255. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

