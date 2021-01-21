Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.01. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

