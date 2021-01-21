Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

