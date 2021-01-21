Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 79,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.82. 165,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.32. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

