Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,473 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 421,255 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 401,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 225,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

