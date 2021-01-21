Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172,744 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,744 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $30,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 263.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDP stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,775. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.