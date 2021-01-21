Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,735 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.53% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $34,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 840,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 455,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,650. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18.

